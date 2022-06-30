Liberia: Ghanaian Pharmaceutical Company Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Center Donates Over U.S.$168k Assorted Medical Drugs to Ministry of Health

Monrovia — A Ghanaian-owned pharmaceutical Company, Entrance Pharmaceutical & Research Center (EPRC) has donated a consignment of assorted medical drugs worth over US$168,000 to Liberia's Ministry of Health.

The company's Managing Director of International Trade Division, Justice Essuman was joined by Ghana's Ambassador to Liberia, Kwabena Okube Appiah for the turn over ceremony on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health.

Ambassador Appiah said, while the donation is part of the company's corporate social responsibility, it will by extension enhance the already long existing bond of friendship and cordial relationship between the Liberia and that of Ghana.

Mr. Essuman said as part of this initiative, the company deems it necessary to donate the drugs to Ministry as part of its corporate social responsibility to the people of Liberia.

The items, he noted, include a 40-footer container full load of drugs consisting X'feron Syrup for both adult and children and Metronidazole 125mg Suspension for Children at the total value of US$168,380 covering the cost of production, shipment, clearing and delivery to the Central Medical Store of Ministry of Health.

"Entrance Pharmaceutical & Research Centre is not just for profit oriented entity, but also share back its profit to meet the good corporate social responsibility to our partners and stakeholder countries to support their health needs and other sectors in improving the social standard of their communities," he said.

He continued: "On behalf of the Executive Chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies and the Management of Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Centre, Ghana, I present these Essential Medicines to the Hon. Minister of Health, Liberia and her Management team for effective management and distribution through its health facilities to reach the affected patients in Liberia."

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Nana Amo Tobbin and Mrs. Mercy Araba Sika Tobbin, EPRC is the leading pharmaceutical manufacturing Company in Ghana with technology for the manufacture of non-sterile preparations, including anti-malaria and other essential medicines in line with WHO recommendations.

Receiving the items, Health Minister Dr. Dr Wilhemina Jallah, flanked by the Chairman of the Committee on Health of the House of Representatives, Joseph N. Somwarbi thanked EPRC for the timely gesture and expressed commitment that the drugs donated will be used for the right purpose.

Rep. Somwarbi lauded EPRC for the donation and urged the company to establish a manufacturing branch in Liberia to incorporate Liberians; adding "you should also teach us to fish."

The company is the member of the TOBINCO Group which focuses on wholesale and retailing of specific pharmaceutical products to all 16 regions in Ghana and currently exports to 16 countries in Africa including Liberia.

According to the company's Managing Director of International Trade Division, Dedicated facilities have been provided for the manufacture of beta-lactams (penicillin) and nonbeta-lactams (non-penicillin).

Its mission, he noted, is to meet the pharmaceutical needs of the sub-region by using innovative approaches to deliver premium quality products through its "highly trained and dedicated staff in qualified premises, while it aspires to be 'the premium provider of quality pharmaceutical products".