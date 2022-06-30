Zimbabwe: 60 Karatekas for Kwekwe Tourney

AFTER a two-year Covid-19-induced interruption, the annual Kwekwe Invitational Karate tournament makes a return with over 60 athletes expected to compete for prizes at Queens Sports Club in Kwekwe on Saturday.

Registration of the tournament closed yesterday and the draw will be held today with athletes expected to converge in the Midlands city tomorrow.

The event, whose history can be traced back to 2014, has seen foreign athletes, including Namibians, inquiring about the event.

Sensei Shepherd Ziwira, the organiser of the tournament, said it's all systems go as they are done with registration and will conduct the draw today.

The tournament, dubbed "Best of the Best", will see several junior girls and boys as well as the senior men and women battling out for the medals and trophies.

Ziwira said they are happy with the response from athletes who have registered and are looking forward to the return of the event which is used to select national team representatives.

"We are happy that after two years we can now host the prestigious event. I am grateful to the Zimbabwe Karate Union for affording us the opportunity to hold this tournament.

"As one of the events used to select national team representatives, we saw it prudent to hold it early as there will be many upcoming tournaments.

"The idea is to give karatekas, both young and seniors, an opportunity to showcase their talent and I am happy with the response from the athletes who appreciate what we are doing here in Kwekwe," said Ziwira.