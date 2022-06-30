Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Shooting Incident Probed

30 June 2022
The Herald (Harare)

TWO people were seriously injured at a shopping centre in Chitungwiza on Monday after they were caught in crossfire during a shootout between police and a suspected armed robber.

Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei, were shot by bullets that had missed the suspect, Denis Madondo, at around 4pm.

They are now admitted to Chitungwiza and Parirenyatwa hospitals for treatment.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating an unfortunate incident that occurred at Taita Shops in Chitungwiza on 27th June 2022 at around 4pm, where police had a shoot-out with a robbery suspect only identified as Denis Madondo.

"Police received a tip-off and located the suspect at Taita Shops. The suspect noticed detectives approaching and drew an Airgun pistol from his jacket before pointing it to the detectives.

"In response, the detectives fired a warning shot into the air and later shot towards the suspect and missed him. The suspect dropped the pistol and fled into the bushes where he got into an unregistered red Honda Fit vehicle and drove off towards Chitungwiza-Hwedza Road. After about an hour, it emerged that the bullet which missed the suspect had hit Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police "deeply regrets" the unfortunate shooting of the two and urges the public to quickly move away from crime scenes especially when armed robbers are confronting police officers.

"The police will not rest until all robbery suspects are brought to book and the law takes its course.

"Above all, criminals are warned against resisting arrest and firing at police officers, as an appropriate measure of force will be retained," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X