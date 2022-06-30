Tunisia: Para-Athletics/Tunis Grand Prix - Tunisia in Lead With 34 Medals, Including 17 Gold

30 June 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP) Tunisia topped the medal table of the Tunis Para Athletics Grand Prix with 34 medals (17 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze), at the end of the three-day competition.

Tunisia is ahead of Algeria 2nd with 20 medals (9 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze), India 3rd with 25 medals (8 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze), Morocco 4th with 22 medals (8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze), Turkey 6th with 13 medals (6 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze).

The Tunisian para-athletes bagged ten new medals on the last day, including six gold: Nourhène Haj Salem in shot put (F40) with a throw of 9.08m, Walid Ktila who covered the 800m in a wheelchair (T34) in 01:48:78 and Raoua Tlili in shot put (F41) with a 9.66m throw.

Gold was also won by Fadhila Naffeti in the shot put (F54) with a 6.35m throw, Najeh Chweya in the 1,500m clocking 05:20:39 and Hatem Nasrallah in the 5,000m clocking 15:16:13.

The silver medals were snatched in shot put by Raja Jebali (F40), Mabrouka Korbeya (F54) and Samar Ben Kaalab (F41) and in the 5,000m race by Wajdi Boukhili clocking 15:17:96.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X