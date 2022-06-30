Tunisia: Para-Athletics/Tunis Grand Prix - Tunisia in Lead With 34 Medals, Including 17 Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP) Tunisia topped the medal table of the Tunis Para Athletics Grand Prix with 34 medals (17 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze), at the end of the three-day competition.

Tunisia is ahead of Algeria 2nd with 20 medals (9 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze), India 3rd with 25 medals (8 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze), Morocco 4th with 22 medals (8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze), Turkey 6th with 13 medals (6 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze).

The Tunisian para-athletes bagged ten new medals on the last day, including six gold: Nourhène Haj Salem in shot put (F40) with a throw of 9.08m, Walid Ktila who covered the 800m in a wheelchair (T34) in 01:48:78 and Raoua Tlili in shot put (F41) with a 9.66m throw.

Gold was also won by Fadhila Naffeti in the shot put (F54) with a 6.35m throw, Najeh Chweya in the 1,500m clocking 05:20:39 and Hatem Nasrallah in the 5,000m clocking 15:16:13.

The silver medals were snatched in shot put by Raja Jebali (F40), Mabrouka Korbeya (F54) and Samar Ben Kaalab (F41) and in the 5,000m race by Wajdi Boukhili clocking 15:17:96.