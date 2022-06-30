South Africa: Home Affairs Extends Hours At Some of Its Offices

With effect from today, the Department of Home Affairs has announced the extension of operating hours at some of its offices to 6pm for the application and collection of Smart ID cards and passports.

"The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has approved the extension of the operating period for two hours to 6 pm from today until the 15 July 2022 at selected offices across the country. This is only for the application and collection of Smart ID cards and passports. The extension of operating hours excludes weekends," said the department on Thursday.

The extension of working hours is to meet the anticipated increase in the demand for ID and passport services during the winter school holidays.

"This extension is critical for service delivery. It is part of our many strategies to eliminate long queues at our offices, while ensuring that people receive the enabling documents they apply for. We will ensure that every client that is inside these selected offices at the time of closing receives services," Motsoaledi.

During school holidays, the Department of Home Affairs experiences an increase in demand for its products, especially parents applying for various enabling documents for their children.

The department has encouraged parents to use the Branch Appointment Booking System to schedule their visits to Home Affairs offices at times that are suitable to them.

The list of offices that offer appointment bookings are available on this link; https://services.dha.gov.za/#/authenticate/identity

The list of selected offices which are operating for extend hours can be viewed on this link: http://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/id-smart-card/offices-ready.