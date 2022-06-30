South Africa: Salvokop Government Precinct Brings Jobs, Development

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille, on Wednesday launched the first-ever government precinct in Salvakop, Pretoria.

The Minister said the development of the precinct will see four government head offices constructed. These are the Department of Social Development and its agencies - the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency; the Department of Higher Education and Training; the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Correctional Services and Constitutional Development.

De Lille said when it comes to job opportunities arising from the precinct construction, priority will be given to the local community of Salvakop.

"We have been in consultation with the local community and we have reached an agreement that they will be prioritised.

"The development will be a first of its kind for South Africa, aimed at achieving spatial integration by bringing government departments to a central location in proximity to mixed typology residential developments and various amenities supporting economic development for households and various income streams.

"This is one of the projects demonstrating government's commitment to investing in infrastructure development, which enables sustained economic growth and job creation, bringing the construction sector back to life," De Lille said.

The precinct will be developed in three phases. The construction of Phase 1A: Bulk Civil and Internal Engineering works is currently in progress with a number of local residents and SMMEs from the nearby community already employed on the project.

The civil and engineering works currently taking place on site includes preparations for new roads to be constructed, the construction of electrical substations, storm water trenches and other bulk infrastructure works, including the construction of a 30 mega litre reservoir at Freedom Park.

De Lille said the Salvokop Precinct Development was gazetted as a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP), as part of the Infrastructure Investment Plan approved by Cabinet in May 2020.

She said the project is expected to create an estimated 3 215 jobs during construction of Phase 1 and more than 80 0000 jobs over the life cycle of the project from 2021 - 2030.

"The project will be an example of how developments need to be constructed in our democracy by ensuring people live in well-located spaces, close to transport and economic activities," the Minister said.

De Lille appealed to the community to work with government to ensure the success of the project, which has great benefits for the community through sustained job creation, sub-contracting for local businesses and ultimately a new integrated development that will bring economic development, safety for the community and more jobs for years to come.

Warning to "construction mafia"

De Lille warned that the so-called "construction mafia" will be dealt with in a serious manner by the South African Police Service, as they cannot allow community projects to be delayed and held hostage through intimidation tactics by criminals who demand payment from officials at construction sites.

"We must work together within the respective structures and co-operate with one another, keeping the best interests of the community at heart," the Minister said.

At the launch, De Lille was accompanied by the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and various stakeholders.

Sarah Motswaneng, one of the local residents who is employed in the project through the Expanded Public Works Programme, told SAnews that she is now able to put food on the table for her family.

"We appreciate that priority has been given to us as the local community, and that once construction has been completed, we won't have to spend money on transport to seek government services," Motswaneng said.