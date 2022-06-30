Ghana: GJA Swearing-in New National Executives Today

The Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, will today swear into office the newly elected national executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in Accra.

He would administer the Oath of Office to the new national executive members made up of Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President; Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President; Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary; Dominic Hlordzi, National Organising Secretary; Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer and Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer.

The executives are to serve for a three-year term after the swearing-in ceremony, which would be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 10am prompt.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary-elect of the GJA, Mr Yeboah and copied to the Ghanaian Timesin Accra yesterday.

He noted that the ceremony would be chaired by the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan, with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Special Guest.

"Dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony include members of the Diplomatic Corps, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, representatives of development partners, heads of media institutions and members of the inky fraternity," Mr Yeboah added.

He said the ceremony would be telecast live by the national broadcaster (GBC)and other media houses.

The GJA's General Secretary-elect stated that similar swearing-in ceremonies are expected to be organised for the newly elected regional executive members of the GJA at the regional levels.