Ghana: British High Commission, Onions FC in Fun Game

30 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The British High Commission staff in Accra on Monday faced off with Onions Football Club Fadama,at the Fadama Astro Turf in a move to foster friendship.

The friendly match ended with the Onions beating the British High Commission staff 2-1 although the Commission staff gave a good account of themselves, considering the fact that they are not professional footballers.

One of the organisers of the event and Chief Executive of New Fadama City Gym, Alhaji Khuzaimah Osman, told the Ghanaian Times Sports that it was an engagement with the local community to promote unity, cordiality, peace and harmony.

He said it was a strategy by the British High Commission staff to interact with the people and know the Muslim community well.

Alhaji Osman said the British High Commission staff also honoured one of their senior staff who would be ending his duty in Ghana soon.

