Ghana: Court Stops 1 Year Anniv of Ejura Shooting Victims

Kumasi — The police in Ejura, in Ashanti Region, has secured an interlocutory injunction against a planned one-year anniversary of victims of the Ejura shooting in the Ashanti Region.

The event "Dua'a Prayers," was to be organised yesterday by families of victims of the Ejura incident, by 'Joint Committee of Victims of the Ejura incidents', in honour of the victims.

The restraining order was issued by the Ejura District Magistrate's Court, presided over by Mr Dennis Eyram Fumey.

Meanwhile, the families in a statement said, they were shocked by the turn of events, but will comply with the court order.

"We regret to inform you and the general public that, we have just received an ex parte injunction obtained by the Ghana Police Service to stop the families of the victims of Ejura killings from going saying Islamic prayers and Quran recitals that were planned for their departed loved ones on Thursday, 30th June 2022.

It said "The families were also planning to 'clean' the cemetery where they are buried and to build a tombstone over their graves".

According to the statement "we are shocked to find that our courts are now being used to prevent us from mourning our dead relatives and performing the necessary customary and religious rites to observe their killing by the military".

It recalled that there was an uproar in Ejura on June 29, 2021, after the murder, by some thugs, of a 45-year-old social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as 'Kaaka'.

Kaaka, who was said to have been assaulted by thugs on June 26, 2021, close to his house at Dagomba line in Ejura, died on June 28, 2021 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, in Kumasi.

Following his burial, the youth in the town embarked on a demonstration to demand justice and they were met by shooting from the military, who were asked to restore calm, killing two and wounding others in the process.

The deceased were Mutala Mohammed and Abdul Nasir Yusif.