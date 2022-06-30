Ghana: Tafo Win 2022 MTN Ashantifest Soccer Tourney

Tafo thrashed Asokwa 4-1 to win the 2022 MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Ibrahim Wawudu and a goal from Richard Addai handed Tafo the trophy with Asokwa's consolation goal scored by Evans Sarfo.

They took a trophy and a whopping GH¢20,000, cash prize, medals, airtime and appearance fee of GH¢1,000.

Asokwa received GH¢10,000, Silver medals, airtime and appearance fee of GH¢1,000 for being runners-up.

Tech defeated Dichemso 2-1 to place third.

The teams were drawn from Tafo, Tech, Abrepo, Asokore, Mampong, Fante New Town and Dichemso, Bantama,Asafo, Suame, Asokwa and Aboabo.

The Best Player award went to Issaka Konda of Asokwa, Best Goalkeeper award went to Osei Kwame of Tafo with the Top Scorer gong going to Ibrahim Wadudu while Tafo also won the Fair Play Team award.

The match was a curtain-raiser to the finals of the MTN FA Cup which saw Accra Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to defend the title.

The Ashantifest tournament began with the preliminaries at the Bantama and Atonsu Astroturfs before the grand finale at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking after the match, The General Manager of the Northern Business District, Nii Adotey Mingle said, the tournament was a success, adding that "this year's event saw a major improvement over the previous edition."

He underscored MTN's determination to improve the standards of the Ashantifest and make it more popular to attract indigenes both home and abroad.

The Best Player of the Tournament, Issaka Konda was excited to win the award and called for more of such competitions to be organised in the communities.