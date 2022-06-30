Ghana: Shata Wale Fined Gh¢2, 000 for Publishing False News

International dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in entertainment circles as Shata Wale, was convicted to a fine of GH¢2, 000 for publication of false news, in 2021, by the Accra Circuit Court, on Wednesday.

This was after the musician changed his plea from not guilty to guilty before the court presided over Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, a High Court judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a circuit court judge.

Mr Mensah would in default, serve two months in prison. He was represented by Jerry Avernogbor.

Shatta Wale was facing charges of publication of false news while his accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee and Iddriss Yussif were charged for being accessories of the alleged crime committed by the dancehall artiste.

Chief Inspector Dennis Tekpetey told the court that Shatta Wale is a musician and lives at East Legon, Trassacco, in Accra, while Koranteng is a personal assistant to Shatta.

Prosecution said the third accused, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer, and fourth accused, Iddris Yusif, is a beautician, all live in various parts of Accra.

Chief Insp Tekpetey said on September 28, 2021, Bishop Appiah, contributed to a radio programme, dubbed "AyeekoAyeeko," on an Accra FM Station, which was hosted by one Romeo Ansah.

The court heard that Bishop Appiah said on the programme that Shatta Wale would be attacked and shot dead by armed robbers on October 18, 2021, as it happened to popular South African musician, Lucky Dube, in the year 2007.

Chief Insp Tekpetey stated that on October 18, 2021, at about 10:40 am, Koranteng accompanied by the sister of Shatta Wale, went to East Legon Police Station and reported that Shatta Wale was missing.

However, police investigation revealed that the second accused was lying, and the accused were arrested and handed over to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

Chief Insp Tekpetey said realising that Koranteng and Vanetor were arrested, Shatta and Yusif handed themselves to the police.

He said in his investigation caution statement to the police, Shatta admitted having made the publication in the social media, using the mobile phones of Koranteng and two members of his team.

During investigations, it was established that Vanetor and Yusif connived with Koranteng to lodge the complaint with the police that Shatta Wale was missing.