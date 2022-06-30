Ghana: GHALCA Asked to Open Flagship Tourney to 'Top 6'

The Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has asked the leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) to open the annual top four pre-season tournament to cover the top six teams of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The move, he said, was to accommodate the Phobians who failed to land a place among the top four teams to use the tournament to prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Hearts won the MTN FA Cup on Sunday after beating Bechem United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium but fell short of a top four place to feature in GHALCA's flagship off-season competition which they could use to prepare for Africa.

The Phobians finished a distant sixth with 48 points in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League and would miss GHALCA's original tournament.

Mr Opare Addo, in a chat with the Times Sports, said if the rationale behind the GHALCA competition was to help the clubs prepare for Africa, then the suggestion must be considered.

"It is a decision for GHALCA to make. GHALCA is supposed to seek their interest; so they must do what will be of good interest to the clubs going to Africa."

In March 2003, GHALCA instituted the 'Top Four' competition for the top four finishers of the league but in December 2015 under the administration of Alhaji Ali Raji, it was extended to what came to be known as the 'G6 Tournament' and later 'GHALCA G-8 Tournament.'