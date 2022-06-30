Ghana: GAF Athletics Team Shines in PAAG Championship

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) athletics team put out a marvelous display in the just-ended Past Athletics Association of Ghana (PAAG) Invitational Championship 2022, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 24-25, 2022.

The championship was opened to 273 invited athletes based on their performance nationwide; out of which 52 were from GAF.

At the end of the two-day event, the GAF Athletics team's performance was adjudged excellent after winning nine Gold, 11 Silver and nine Bronze medals.

That feat was made possible by Private Arthur Ishmael who won a gold medal in the 10,000m race and a bronze medal in the 5,000m race.

In the shot put event, Trooper Haruna Foli, a female athlete, won a gold medal while Private Musah Mariama won a silver medal in the discus event and other GAF athletes winning Silver and Bronze medals.

Similarly, two GAF female athletes who qualified for the Commonwealth Games and World Championship trials competed in Edo State, Nigeria from Thursday to Sunday, June 23-26, 2022.

They were Private Amissah Ethel and ABII Boakye Mary from the Fifth Infantry Battalion and the Naval Base Sekondi, respectively.

In all, GAF won a Silver medal in the 4×100 race, a Bronze medal in the 4×400 race and another Bronze medal in the 4×400 relay race, a statement signed by Michael Addo Larbi, Naval Captain and Director of Public Relations, said.