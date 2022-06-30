Ghana: GTF to Regularize Officiating

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) as part of efforts to streamline tennis activities in the country (professional or recreational), has started the process of regularizing officiating.

The GTF, according to a statement signed by the Chairman of Tennis Umpires Association of Ghana (TUAG), Mr Godfred Tetteh, has outlined measures to achieve its purpose as far as officiating was concerned.

According to the statement, TUAG, being the only officially recognized officiating body in the country and its members would benefit from GTF/International Tennis Federation (ITF) sponsored scholarship, training and capacity building for tennis officials.

In addition, the statement said, all tournament organizers especially international tournament and national tournament organizers were to work with TUAG for officiating purposes.

It said members of the tennis fraternity who wished to be professionally certified as tennis officials were to do so in writing to the TUAG or GTF President for further assistance for free.

"Tournament organizers who fail to work with TUAG will not have the support of the Federation and steps will be taken to sanction such organizers and their contribution towards the development of the game will be truncated until they conform to the directives," it added.

"Tournament organizers who are having difficulty in reaching an agreement with TUAG on fees, should notify the GTF in writing for a progressive resolution. Historically, the Ghana Tennis Federation has invested heavily in the development of tennis officials and will continue to do so, with the determination to benefit fully from the knowledge and service of Ghana Tennis Officiating officials," it said.