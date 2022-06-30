Ghana: JICA Presents 30-Seater Bus to Civil Service Training Centre

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) yesterday donated a 30-seater Nissan civilian bus to the Civil Service Training Centre (CSTC) at Cantonments in Accra, to enhance field trips towards the implementation of a Technical Cooperation Project.

The project is expected to build the human resource capacity of the Civil Service in order to improve effective governance and service delivery in the country.

It is estimated to commence in July this year, to among other things, deliver a Learning Management System (LMS) for online and face-to-face course as a way of supporting the centre in its electronic-drive agenda.

The Head of Civil Service, Nana KwasiAgyekumDwamena, in his speech expressed his profound gratitude to JICA for their continued support in the various sectors of the country's economy and strengthening the Human Resources Capacity of the Civil service under the Office of the Head of Civil Service (OHCS).

He stated that, OHCS was implementing an Electronic-recruitment, Electronic-Spar and Electronic- promotion which would improve the efficiency, productivity and reduce the cost associated with the exercise.

"An integrated LMS for CSTC will therefore provide the missing link and complete the full automation of the entire process from recruitment, through training, delivery and finally to assessment and evaluation," said MrDwamena

He expressed the hope that the bus would improve mobility in field visits, study tours and in-person training in the country.

The Chief Representative, JICA Ghana, Mr Avaki Yasumichi, said the Cooperation would continue to make Human Resources Development utmost priority and partner the Government to accelerate the development of its Human Resource in order to serve its people and achieve economic growth.

He said JICA intended to further deepen the capacity of the CSTC through the procurement and installations of electronic learning management system to facilitate both online and face-to-face learning.

"Our dream is to make CSTC the preferred institution for civil service training and a Centre of excellence not only in Ghana but also the Sub-region," he said.

Mrs Dora Dei-Tumi, the Principal of CSTC thanked the OHCS and JICA for partnering CSTC to improve on the quality of their Human Resources and by extension service delivery to meet international standards.

"I have no doubt in my mind that today's event will cement our partnership and advance the cause of the Centre to train the needed manpower for national development," she added.