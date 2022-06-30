Ghana: Injunction Placed On GTF Election

An Accra High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the upcoming elections of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) which was scheduled for tomorrow, July 1.

According to the notice sighted by the Times Sports, the plaintiffs, Bruce Adjaho and Charles Cronwell (all members of the federation) sought for the injunction to restrain the President of the GTF, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu (1st defendant) from undertaking any step to call Congress for the purposes of electing National Executives for the federation.

According to the plaintiffs, there had not been regional executive elections since 2013 and that the call for congress was illegal and the 1st defendant must be restrained from same.

The court would hear the case on Wednesday July 6, hence Congress would not be held as scheduled.

The plaintiffs also argued that the 1ST defendant's term of office as President of the GTF had expired in 2017 and had been holding himself in the position till date.

They said, members had called for dialogue to restructure the federation and get all the regional associations to conduct elections as per the provisions of the Constitution of the federation but same had not been possible.

They also argued that the call for elections by the 1st defendant would amount to endorsing illegality since it was only constitutionally elected executives who could call for congress.

They were of the view that, currently, there were no legitimate regional associations executives who can form an electoral college for the purposes of conducting congress and electing National Executives.

The scheduled congress, according to the plaintiffs, would have constituted an illegality that could affect the GTF.

They maintained that it was important that the status quo be sustained so that per the assistance of the 2nd defendant (the Ghana Olympic Association), the GTF can be given a second chance to organize its activities per the provision of its constitution.