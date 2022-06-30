Ghana: 'Let Your Honesty, Benevolence Reflect Presidential Ambition'

opinion

Paramount Queen Mother of Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Akosua Dua Asor-Sika Brayie II, has advised Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, to allow his honesty and benevolence reflect his presidential ambition.

She expressed optimism that the MP, who had declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer position would be a formidable force.

"As an honest and benevolent person, we hope they will come to bear in your campaign so as to build trust, confidence, hopes and aspirations of the youth," she stressed.

Nana Brayie gave the advice when Mr Agyapong called on the Sunyani Traditional Council to announce his participation as the principal speaker of 'Guidance Conference' in Sunyani.

The conference is a day's youth-oriented programme organised by stakeholders including the Sunyani Youth Development Association on the theme: "The Youth: Our Future Hope".

My Agyapong used the occasion to announce to the traditional council his intention to contest the 2024 NPP presidential race and sought their support and blessing.

Nana Brayie urged the MP not to focus on the youth alone, but channel some of the support and assistance to queen mothers because women were the shapers of the society and should not be left alone to fend for themselves but as counterparts in nation building.

She encouraged followers and family of Mr Agyapong to support and assist him to attain his political desire towards the progress, growth and development of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Agyapong said the Guidance Conference was geared towards instilling hope in the youth by using his life as an example for them to emulate and lamented that after education, most of the youth focused on getting white-collar jobs, but would engage them to disabuse those thoughts.

"I hope to use the conference to disabuse the thoughts of our youth for over-dependence on white-collar jobs but they should thrive to own their businesses to accelerate the socioeconomic development of the nation because if I had not become an MP, I will not have done any government work but create jobs for the youth to emulate.

"Not all the youth will pick up the concept, but the few who will understand will derive the benefits of the concept after careful thought when they realise their colleagues are making progress," Mr Agyapong noted.