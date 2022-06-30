Namibia: Govt Sends Hunter After Problem Lions

Rundu — The ministry of environment a week ago sent a professional hunter to hunt lions reported to have been prowling at some communal farms in the Samagayigayi area of the Shambyu traditional jurisdiction in the Kavango East.

The farms affected are in the area close to the Nyae Nyae Conservancy, although some are further away.

Prior to that decision, farmers in the area reported to ministry officials in the region to investigate after farmers suspected lions were feeding on their livestock, and lion tracks were reported to be all over.

Over 30 goats, a donkey, horse and cow were reportedly attacked by these wild cats.

"Our officials who were sent to investigate reported that they were active on those farms and approval was obtained from the minister in declaring the lions as problem animals," said the environment ministry's deputy director for the north-east regions, Apollinaris Kanyinga.

"A hunter is on the farms since last week to hunt these lions," he said.

Kanyinga noted it seems the lions have left the farms into the Nyae Nyae Conservancy but noted the hunt will end only on 6 July.

According to some farmers who spoke to this reporter last month, lions killed a donkey at one farm before proceeding to kill a horse at another.

The lions are dangerous, and farmers have requested environment officials to put them down before they cause more damage.