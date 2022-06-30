Zimbabwe: First Capital Backs IoDZ Move to Unite Companies' Chairpersons

Listed financier First Capital Bank (FCB) has extended sponsorship towards the Institute Of Directors Zimbabwe's (IoDZ) initiative to create a forum which brings together corporate bodies chairpersons to exchange notes on obtaining business trends.

The Chairman's Forum is a ground-breaking initiative bringing together the board management leaders to discuss emerging trends, strategies, and solutions to the challenges encountered by corporate boards in the 21st Century.

Among other roles, the platform seeks to provide the modern Chairman with a full spectrum of corporate governance best practices with special attention on the roles and responsibilities of the chairperson.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com FCB's head of marketing and communications, Emily Nemapare said the support extended to IoDZ is a gesture of appreciating the organ's critical role.

"As a bank we recognise the tremendous work done by the IoDZ in up-skilling directors through relevant training on issues such as management and corporate governance. We are excited to partner with them in their bid to organise and bring together chairpersons.

"Recently, we sponsored the inaugural launch of the Chairpersons forum and we hope to continue working closely with the institute," she said.

Speaking at the occasion to officially launch the chairman forum recently, IoDZ chairman, Kangai Maukazuva said the event marks another milestone in strengthening the country's corporate governance endeavours.

"We celebrate yet another milestone in our quest to foster Good Governance. We believe that Corporates of every size are key to the creation of wealth in modern societies.

"They are the main creators of economic value and employment. The way they are built and governed is crucial to our country's economic development" he said.

First Capital Bank chairman, Patrick Devenish said working with the forum is a great honour which presents an opportunity to share best practices.

"We are honoured to be the chosen partner to launch this relevant forum that will provide the pertinent practical expertise to assure conformance to our Corporate Governance framework.

"The ability to share best practices among Captains of Industry will create key synergies that will positively contribute to Industry and Commerce ultimately increasing the overall economic output," he said.