Namibia Compelled to Promote Sustainable Use of Ocean

Walvis Bay — Namibia understand that a healthy and sustainable ocean will not only fight climate change but also contribute to environmental sustainability, food security, poverty eradication, and social equity. Therefore, Namibia feel compelled to play a pivotal role in the sustainable use of marine resources in the country.

This was said by prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila during the second United Nations Ocean Conference currently underway in Lisbon, Portugal. Leaders of 120 countries are attending the conference in an attempt to reach an agreement to save global oceans as climate change takes a toll.

The conference is held under the theme "Scaling up Ocean Action Based on Science and Innovation for the Implementation of Goal 14: Stocktaking, Partnerships and Solutions". It started on Monday and will end on Friday.

According to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the conference affords coastal towns the opportunity to leverage the value of partnerships and interconnectedness through the oceans.

"All continents border at least one ocean, and Namibia is one of 38 coastal states out of 55 on the African continent. Oceans play an indispensable role in the economies of each of our countries. How we relate to and interact with the ocean in all its mystique and as a powerful economic life force will have direct impact on our efforts and capacity to deliver on the shared targets for sustainable development as set out in Agenda 2030," she said.

The prime minister then explained that Namibia - as a member of the High-Level Panel on Sustainable Ocean Economy - not only advocate for this to garner increased international commitment and action-oriented support to the important focus on the blue economy, but also in the local context.

"Namibia is, therefore, committed to implement three critical areas of the transformations document in areas such as ocean wealth, health and ocean equity along with sustainable ocean transport and a precautionary approach to seabed mining, among others."

By doing so, she explained, it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protecting and restoring marine and coastal ecosystems, reducing ocean pollution to promote equal opportunity for people to benefit from the ocean.

It will be done in conjunction with the Sustainable Blue Economy Policy which is currently being finalised, and which is expected to provide a basis for coordinating all blue economy activities in Namibia's aquatic systems, including the ocean and the inland rivers, she added.

The conference is set to adopt a declaration that is nonbinding but could help implement and facilitate the protection and conservation of oceans and their resources as the world's largest ecosystem is unprotected. Oceans cover some 70% of the earth's surface, provide food and livelihoods for billions of people and are home to some of the planet's most vital ecosystems.

The prime minister is accompanied by fisheries minister Derek Klazen and his executive director Annely Haiphene.