Zimbabwe: Raza Set to Join Chevrons Camp

FRESH from adding another feather in his cap after winning the Amana Group II Bangabandhu Rajshahi T20 Cricket tournament in Bangladesh, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza is expected to join the national cricket team camp in Bulawayo for the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

The Chevrons, who are supposed to get their first training under new coach Dave Houghton today, have already begun their World Cup training camp after making a stopover at Antelope Park in Gweru on their way from Harare where the bulk of the players are based.

Houghton has an enlarged pool of players in camp. They are expected to be joined by Raza who was playing the shortest version of the game in Bangladesh and helping his team Raima Rangers to their first Amana Group Bangabandhu Rajshahi T20 Cricket title in their first final.

Raza flew to Bangladesh for this second edition of the tournament soon after the last game of the Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe. He made an immediate impact after he was named Man of the Match in his first game against the Sentinels after scoring 30 runs off 12 balls and getting 2-18 with the ball.

And on Tuesday, his team Raima beat Shahid Shamsul Alam Smriti Parliament by seven wickets to clinch the final, much to the delight of the Zimbabwean all-rounder.

"What an amazing day yesterday for the Raima Rangers Family. Great victory yesterday to lift the trophy. Thanks Rajshahi for being the great host and for hosting this wonderful tournament. Crowd was just amazing and we felt that support in the middle. Time to join the boys," said Raza.

Shahid Shamsul Alam Smriti Parliament posted 179 for the loss of seven wickets from their 20 overs having been put in to bat first. In response, Raima reached 182 for three in 18.2 overs.

Former Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera top-scored with 68 off 33 and was voted player of the match. Raima Rangers' Sohan was named the best player of the tournament.

But for Raza, attention now shifts to the all-important ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo.

The cricket jamboree is set to bring together eight teams, including hosts Zimbabwe, in the battle for the remaining two slots for this year's T20 World Cup finals to be held in Australia.

Zimbabwe Cricket have said the games will take place at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club between July 11 and July 17. The Chevrons go into the tournament as the favourites and have been placed in Group A along with USA, Singapore and Jersey. Group B comprises Hong Kong, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Zimbabwe have a new coach, Houghton, who has set his sights on helping the ailing Chevrons qualify for this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup as a starting point to his latest tenure.

The former Zimbabwe skipper, who replaced Lalchand Rajput a fortnight ago, has embarked on a 10-day training camp in Bulawayo with his team.

This is the first time he is actually meeting some of the players. But the Chevrons are looking to maximise on their training camp in Bulawayo as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup qualifying tournament set to be hosted in the same city in the coming weeks.

The hosts are hoping to have a full strength squad with the expected return of all-rounder Sean Williams. The medical team is also hopeful of Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza who missed the recent assignments due to injuries.

Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson Darlington Majonga said the final team will be announced in due course.