Gambia: GAF Warns Against Unauthorised Sale, Use of Military Items

The Gambia Armed Forces has observed with grave concern the unauthorized importation, sale as well as uncontrolled usage of military items such as uniforms, jackets, boots and caps by some individuals and or entities. Similarly, the use of these military related fabrics have been seen online on several instances that are inimical to the normal military associable functions lest issues of impersonation becomes all the more present. It should be emphasized that the wanton abuse of the use of military camouflage, combat boots and caps in public presents security challenges to the Armed and Security Services. This development is therefore unfortunate and dangerous precedence and if left unchecked could be used beyond measure by organized criminal gangs and unscrupulous individuals not only to impersonate members of the Armed Forces but also to perpetrate crimes within the community.

It may be instructive to note that it is prohibited under Section 169 subsection 1, 2 and 3 of the Criminal Code, Laws of The Gambia to use and engage in the importation and sale of military uniforms and regalia without authority. Therefore, individuals and businesses involved in the use, importation and sale of military stores are advised to comply with this advisory to avoid confiscation and possible legal action.

The Gambia Armed Forces wishes to further reiterate its commitment to maintaining the peace and security of this country and therefore would not compromise on any issue that has the potential to threaten national security.

A grace period of one week commencing from Wednesday 29 June to Wednesday 06 July 2022 is therefore granted in good faith for all those concerned to comply accordingly. The cooperation of the general public is herewith duly sought.

Malick Sanyang

Captain

For Chief of Defence Staff