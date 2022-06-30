Gambia: NAM Says Govt Should Implement TRRC Recommendations No Matter the Cost

United Democratic Party (UDP) National Assembly Member (NAM) for Serrekunda West, who also doubles as the chair of the parliamentary committee on human rights and constitutional matters, Madi Ceesay, has said that the government should implement the TRRC recommendations no matter the amount it will cost.

The UDP MP made these remarks in an interview with West Coast Radio's Coffee Time programme on Tuesday.

The Serrekunda West lawmaker disclosed that they have invited the minister of Justice, Dawda A. Jallow, to brief the committee on the TRRC recommendations and other constitutional and human rights issues, and the minister said that the government does not have enough of resources to implement all the recommendations.

"He said they will handle some of the recommendations for now and will tackle the other ones as the time goes on."

"Our position as human right committee is that since the TRRC was set up by the government and it has done its investigation and came up with recommendations, the government should make sure all the recommendations are implemented," he expressed.

Hon. Ceesay noted that the recommendations should be fully implemented, because there are victims of atrocities.

"The recommendations should be implemented no matter the amount. If it cost us any amount, as members of the human rights committee and the rest of the parliamentarians, we will not hesitate to approve a budget so that the TRRC recommendations will be implemented," he stressed.

"There are victims that should at least be compensated. The government should do all that it takes to compensate those victims. The Ministry of Justice and the parliamentary human right committee will work together to make sure that the recommendations are carried out."