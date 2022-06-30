South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Closes Youth Month Programme and Hands Over Newly-Built Houses for Older Persons Affected By Floods in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

Minister Zulu to close Youth Month Programme and handover newly-built houses for older persons affected by floods in KZN

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate was 63,9% for the youth aged 15-24 and 42,1% for those aged 25-34 years. This brought the national unemployment rate to 34,5%.

In pursuit of empowering young people and ensuring that they live positive lives by means of resuscitating their hopes and aspirations, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will conduct a Ministerial outreach programme that will focus on showcasing the Department's youth development programmes. Key amongst these is the national dialogue with youth leaders across the country at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Howick, Pietermaritzburg.

The aim of the dialogue is to highlight the work of youth and youth organisations that are actively involved in creating opportunities for their peers in communities. The Minister will also hand over refurbished offices to Umzansi Youth in Business - a local youth NGO based in Sweetwaters that promote youth participation in civic education and community development.

The office refurbishment was sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints as part of the cooperation agreement with the Department of Social Development.

To kickstart the Nelson Mandela Month Programme, Minister Zulu and the Collen Mashawana Foundation will officially handover newly-built and fully-furnished houses to two older persons whose houses were damaged by floods in Caluza, Pietermaritzburg.