South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Slight Increase of the Dam Levels in Limpopo This Week

29 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

A slight increase of the dam levels in Limpopo this week

A weekly report on dam levels issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in Limpopo has shown a minimal increase of the province's dam levels from last week's 88.3% to 88.4% this week. During a similar period last year, the province's overall storage capacity stood at 85.7%.

This minimal rise means that the available water in the province as of this week is at 1308.3 cubic metres out of a full capacity of 1480.1 cubic metres.

The Polokwane Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Polokwane and surrounding areas is at 101.7% this week, and last week. This is, however, a great improvement compared to last year at this time when the system stood at 92.7%.

Several dams have slightly increased, Mokolo Dam from 100.3% last week to 100.9% this week. Glen Alpine Dam increased from 100.0% last week, to 100.2% this week. Albasini Dam also slightly increased from 99.7% last week to this week's 99.9%. Rust De Winter Dam also saw a slight increase from last week's 101.1% to this week's 101.2%.

De Hoop and Flag Boshielo Dams remained the same at 100.3% and 102.2% respectively.

Tours Dam dropped from 98.5% last week to 98.3% this week. Modjadji Dam also took a dip, it was 57.6% last week and this week it is at 57.2%. Nsami Dam also took a dip, from 50.0% last week to 49.3% this week. Middel-Letaba Dam was 2.2% last week, and this week it is standing at 2.1%.

Here's a look at this week's dam level status in some Limpopo dams:

DAM

STATUS LAST WEEK

STATUS THIS WEEK

Hans Merensky

101.9%

101.9%

Ebenezer

100.3%

100.4%

Magoebaskloof

100.3%

100.4%

Warmbad

104.8%

101.6%

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its call to residents to continue using water sparingly. The communities are also encouraged to report any water leaks and water infrastructure vandalism to local municipalities.

