South Africa: DA Welcomes Progress On Rooiwal Forensic Investigation

30 June 2022
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Cilliers Brink

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the progress that has been made by the Tshwane coalition government in investigating the Rooiwal matter.

Earlier this year Mayor Randall Williams ordered a forensic investigation into the first phase of project to refurbish this waste water treatment plant.

Mayor Williams' decision was a response to findings by the Auditor-General into the appointment of the contractor on the project.

The investigation is now underway, and Mayor Williams will today ask the municipal council to give forensic investigates six weeks to complete their work.

It is essential that this investigation be completed, and that no further time is wasted in ensuring that the long-standing problems at Rooiwal be resolved.

If any improprieties were committed in the awarding of the Rooiwal contract, this investigation is what will unearth the necessary evidence.

We welcome the example of openness and accountability set by Tshwane and Mayor Williams.

Cilliers Brink MP, is the DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X