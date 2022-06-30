Uganda: Museveni, U.S. Human Rights Activist Exchange Hot Words in Ntungamo Meeting

"No one can teach me about the subject of human rights," the president told Roth

"You have a militia... basically it is government that is helping the forces violate the rights of the people," Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch told President Museveni

Museveni shot back: "No one can teach me about the subject of human rights because that is what I fought for, to have a democratic society in Uganda... "

Museveni yesterday met face to face with one of his avid critics, Roth, whose organisation's reports on the human rights situation in Uganda have often ruffled the feathers of government officials here.

The two met in Ntungamo, where Museveni has camped since he returned from Rwanda and according to impeccable sources, "they did not make love."

Neither did they spill blood.

The meeting was characterised by accusations and counter accusation as each party tried to get on top of the other. In the end however, the two stuck to their positions and smiled for the cameras, for the benefit of those who were not part of the meeting.

But the actual meeting was not for the faint hearted.

Roth's team was the first to draw the dagger, presenting a report on human rights abuses orchestrated by Ugandan armed forces against journalists.

The report also highlighted unlawful detentions in the country.

To add insult to injury, Roth then told Museveni that he has a "militia" which terrorises people.

Museveni, holding his breath, looked on, waiting to pounce.

Then he dug in.

"No one can teach me [about the subject of human rights]. I spent sixteen solid years of my life to put in place human rights observance and correct what the regime of Idi Amin distorted. When handling human rights issues, be careful!" he said leaving Roth staggering for support.

Roth gathered energy and changed topics to the issue of safe houses, where government critics are allegedly tortured.

"The authorities should immediately release all detainees held in such places of detention or bring them promptly before a court to be charged with a cognizable offence. The court should release detainees on bail or if there are legal grounds and it is justified in the circumstances could remand a prisoner to the custody of the Uganda Prisons Service. The ISO, UPDF and other security agencies should immediately disclose the whereabouts of all those subjected to enforced disappearances," he said, reading from a report that they had presented to Museveni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Museveni angled for a comeback.

"We shall act on those which are evidence based. We shall use this report to verify the things in it and act accordingly to those which are proven," Museveni said.

"With the findings revealed to me, I can see the organisation has some good value now because you have discovered some rot on human rights according to the discussion that summarises the report and I assume it is evidence-based," he added.

Museveni told the officials that the government will also battle unnecessary acts by security institutions like the police force of beating, illegally detaining and interrogating people, because when they do that they are not doing their work properly.

"What we are doing is to tell them to use legal solutions by educating the forces about standing orders of managing society while handling criminal acts and suspects," he said.

"This can stop the forces from making unnecessary mistakes."

At this point, Roth and Museveni had struck an agreement, the former thanked the latter and commended him for pledging to "zero tolerance" against torture and human rights violation allegedly by armed forces.

"This is a signal that you are doing a good job," Roth said.