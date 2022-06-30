Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Four NGO Members

30 June 2022
263Chat (Harare)

In a statement, IYWD said they were disturbed by the arrests as the meeting does not fall under the Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPA) section 7(5)

"IYWD is greatly disturbed by the arrest of four of its team members in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province. The four are collectively being charged for hosting a community meeting without a police clearance under the Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPO) section 7(5).

"Three of the staff members Sandra Zenda, Kudakwashe Munemo and Victor Morrison were arrested during a Stakeholders' Consultative Meeting where they were convening members of local government in the Province on issues of gender-responsive social services delivery. Consultative meetings are outside public meetings as covered by MOPA.

"What is even more disturbing is that the fourth team member Onai Nyahunzvi was selectively plucked out of a meeting organised by a different partner and she was in attendance representing IYWD," the organization said.

This comes in the wake of the highly controversial Private Voluntary Organisation Bill which, once enacted, will seek to silence NGOs.

Meanwhile. the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), who is handling the case, have castigated the police for trumping citizens' fundamental rights and freedoms such as freedom of assembly and association continue to be curtailed.

ZLHR said the police did not make the accused appear in court and they are likely to spend another night in police cells.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X