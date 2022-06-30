Mauritius: Tourists Troop Back to Mauritius

30 June 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Hansley Nabab

Port Louis — Mauritius has received over 500,000 visitors since October last year when the country reopened its borders.

The landmark figure was disclosed as the Indian Ocean island nation announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

This is in response to its successful vaccination campaign and resultant low infection rate.

From July 1, the requirement for face-masks will be relaxed.

However, it will be mandatory to wear face-masks in public areas such as hospitals, port, airport and public transport.

Moreover, upon arrival tests for fully vaccinated passengers have been waived. For unvaccinated passengers tests upon arrival are maintained.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) reported the country was seeing huge demand from "discerning international travellers who are choosing the sun-kissed jewel of the Indian Ocean for its stunning scenery, safety and security."

"We are extremely pleased to note that we have reached a milestone of over half a million visitors since October 01, 2021," said Arvind Bundhun, MTPA Director.

"I am confident that our post-pandemic recovery is well underway, and with the easing of sanitary measures bookings for the second half of 2022 will be stimulated."

Mauritius' double vaccination rate now stands at over 90 percent. Around two thirds of citizens over 18 have also received their booster shots.

