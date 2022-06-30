Namibia: GDP Rises 5.3 Percent Year/Year in First Quarter

30 June 2022
The Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter grew by 5.3% year /year the statistics agency (NSA) said Thursday.

Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said economic activities were largely driven by the resurgent, mining, and quarrying sector which registered a robust 23.5%.

Similar observations are noticeable in manufacturing which grew by 7.5%, transport and storage by 6.3%, and financial services by 5.1%, he said.

"The domestic economy continues an upward trend recording a growth of 5.3% in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to a decline of 4.9% registered in the corresponding quarter of 2021. The last time the economy recorded positive economic growth for four consecutive quarters was between Q4 2017 to Q3 of 2018," Shimuafeni said.

On the other hand construction activities still, subdued posting decline of 7.5% in real value-added durinf the period under review.

He said exports of goods and services jumped by 31.5% in real terms compared to a contraction of 23.7% in the corresponding period of 2021.

