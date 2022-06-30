Liberia: Deputy Speaker Eases Communication Challenge in Grand Kru County

Over 4,000 residents of Alawala City in Dweken, and its surroundings in District #2, Grand Kru County have begun communicating with loved ones in and out of the county, following construction of an Access Universal Tower by Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, who hails from the county.

According to a release, this is the first time for residents of Dweken, a remote town to have access to communication since the creation of Grand Kru County in 1986.

This is the second Universal Access Tower lobbied for by the Deputy Speaker in fulfillment of his campaign promises to the People of District #2, his constituent.

The tower was constructed by the Universal Access Fund (UAF) in partnership with K-Net, a private telecommunication company, to provide cellular communication services to citizens in that part of the country.

The first Universal Access Tower was built in Parluken and dedicated in 2020.

According to the UAF, the ongoing initial assessment reports from the Dweken's Access Universal Tower after a trial test indicates that the Network is available 99.75% and served 3046 calls with total duration of 1831 minutes. A total of 3608275kbytes of data was downloaded so far.

This means that the vast majority of the citizens of Dweken and its surroundings are enjoying communication, something they have longed for over the decades.

Besides fulfillment of the two communication network towers, Deputy Speaker Koffa had constructed and dedicated two schools in Dorboh and Sasstown, while the third school (Buah Taybue) will be dedicated in December.

He is also constructing two schools in Buah Wropluken and Kplio Kayken, respectively.

Moreover, the Deputy Speaker had renovated the Buah Jlateken Health Center, and is providing monthly drum of fuel to the Buah Health Center, including payment of volunteer teachers and renovated several schools, health centers, churches, mosques, youth centers, among others.

He has also provided non-refundable loans to women in Doeswen, Barforwin and Barclayville, totaling LRD4.5m, among other interventions for the population.