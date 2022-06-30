Liberia: LDEA Destroys Illicit Drugs Valued Over $1m

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has destroyed huge quantity of illegal narcotics worth US$1.973, 450.70 or over 296 million Liberian dollars.

Substances burnt Wednesday, June 29, 2022, to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking weighed about 49, 434.15 kilograms.

The LDEA said the illicit drugs were seized between July 5, 2021, and June 22, 202, adding that it has arrested more than one hundred suspects for drug offenses.

The drugs were destroyed at the Disco- Ebola- Cemetery site in Lower Margibi County.

According to Agency, the drugs were confiscated over time from several ghettoes and traffickers across the country.

LDEA Director Marcus D. Zehyoue decried the huge challenge of drug trafficking and abuse, here and called for robust effort to make Liberia a drugs-free nation.

Zehyoue, called for collaboration with the National Legislature to amend the drugs law of Liberia and make it a non-bailable offense so that traffickers and users can be prosecuted, something he said, will help make Liberia a no-go-zone in the fight against illicit drugs.

"Today the media here and the world at large is watching us live how these drugs are being destroyed; this proves wrong the negative propagandism against the (LDEA) of doing nothing", he defended.

He said the LDEA has forwarded a bill before the House of Representatives to make substance abuse and trafficking non-bailable, working with partners, including the Ministry of Health and the National Security Agency. The bill is said to be at the Liberian Senate.

The LDEA boss said often these traffickers are taken to court to be prosecuted but are released on bail.

Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Alexander Goshua, member of the House of Representatives Committee on Gender- Peace and reconciliation stressed that drug trafficking and abuse in Liberia are major challenges to the growth of the country, noting that the situation requires a joint fight, not only the security forces.