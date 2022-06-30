South Africa: Liquor Licence Awarded to East London 'Death Tavern' Called Into Question As Scores March to Scene in Search of Answers

analysis

Scores of young people who were friends with or related to the 21 teenagers who died in an East London tavern on Sunday, marched to the scene on Wednesday night.

Young people from Ziphunzane, Dice, Scenery Park and Mdantsane in East London marched to the Enyobeni tavern on Wednesday where 21 teenagers died during a party at the weekend to celebrate the end of exams.

During the emotional event, friends and family of the deceased cried, screamed and even fainted.

Speaking outside the tavern, the ANC Youth League chairperson in Buffalo City, Ondela Sokomani, said they did not trust the police of Scenery Park Police Station to properly investigate the tragedy.

"Police officers have failed their people by not responding to complaints submitted by residents in their police station. We are gathered here as a symbol of closure for those who are directly affected and those who knew or were friends with the deceased," he said.

Sokomani said the tavern was never zoned for business and in terms of the municipal bylaws it had been operating illegally.

"Officials at the Eastern Cape Liquor Board just issued a licence without coming to this place to inspect the area.

"We cannot trust...