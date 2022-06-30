South Africa: After Zondo, the National Prosecuting Authority Dare Not Fail the Nation

30 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Professor Balthazar

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

The ultimate success of the Zondo Commission will depend in large part upon the ability of the National Prosecuting Authority to use the welter of evidence provided in the commission's records and institute criminal proceedings against key implicated persons, many of whom continue to exercise considerable influence in the political affairs of the country.

Barrels of ink have already been used to analyse, comment upon and critique the final reports of the Zondo Commission on State Capture. In essence, the exhaustive record of the Zondo Commission can be divided into two parts: an examination of the history of State Capture throughout Jacob Zuma's presidency and important proposals to curb a repeat performance.

Suffice to say: the exposure by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of the alleged nefarious activities of an army of implicated persons, not exclusively connected to the ruling party, constitutes an important national exercise in the restoration of accountable government. Agreed, it is extremely disappointing that after all of the sturm und drang of the hearings and the analysis thereof, only one recommendation...

