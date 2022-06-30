Namibia: Ex-Diplomat Champions Patriotism, African Decolonisation

FORMER Namibian ambassador to Brazil Samuel Sheefeni Nuuyoma has launched the Institute of Patriotism and Decolonisation of African Mindset Foundation Trust at Swakopmund.

The institute aims at educating Africans to overcome the colonisation mentality and embrace the spirit of patriotism, while promoting the spirit of pan-Africanism.

Nuuyoma said Africa is blessed with a wealth of resources and intelligent minds that could contribute to the continent's self-sustainability.

"For years, the world has been focusing on this continent, knowing about its benefits, but what about Africans themselves? As the world continues to exploit African resources, some African leaders have in the past emerged and opened the mindsets of fellow Africans towards realising their strengths. There is, however, a great need to liberate the mindsets of Africans completely to run their own continent successfully for the benefit of its people," he said at the launch last week.

He noted that the mindset of Africans, especially the youth, has been corrupted and shaped by foreign influences and cultures, due to colonisation and human degradation.

The institute's objectives include educating Africans to decolonise their minds and embrace the spirit of patriotism, nationalism, love and respect of each other, promote African consciousness and confidence to overcome colonial mentalities, promote pan-Africanism, and encourage the youth to take education seriously, especially in areas relevant to Namibia's economic development.

Nuuyoma invited groups, especially the youth, to make use of the institute by initiating platforms where issues pertaining to Namibia, and Africa, can be discussed.

"For eight years, I have followed activities in Africa and outside the continent and have always been thinking about the decolonisation of the African mindset. I learned from the situation from the ground. We have two generations that are trying to solve African situations. The parents and the youth are thinking differently because they were born in different environments. We have to connect these two groups to understand each other. It can start through seminars and discussions," he said.

MINDSET SHIFT

Those who attended the launch welcomed the idea, saying it was long overdue.

"We need to come together to talk and, therefore, renew our thought processes. For years, we were taught that we cannot do things ourselves, but we can do more if we are told that we can. We have many economic opportunities presented to us, but if we do not renew our minds to arise as Africans, it will remain advice, talk shows and policies that are just written," said Habate Doëses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As trade unions, we are ready to support you. We have a mindset of thinking that others are superior to us. We are going to learn a lot at this institution. I urge, especially the youth, to show up in big numbers when invited to the institute's seminars and discussion sessions. We need to think African, and Namibian. We will be fighting our own government if we get advice from outside," said Richard Kayimbi.

"The youth are lost and need guidance in terms of culture and moral behaviour. It is important that culture and behaviour become part of education so that the youth can change their behaviour in society. The youth have been following the European way. It is important to have such an institute," said Cleophas Ngwena.

Nuuyoma made it clear the institute will strive to educate and not intervene in political activities.