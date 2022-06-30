South Africa: Western Cape Extortions and Brutal Kidnappings Prompt Foreign Nationals to Pack Up and Go Home

29 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Kidnappings and extortion targeting Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Chinese and Somali nationals are rife in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Blue Downs, Samora Machel and Mfuleni in the Western Cape. Foreign nationals are now considering packing up and returning to their homelands.

A veil of secrecy has been drawn over kidnappings and extortion targeting foreign nationals in the Western Cape, with families, victims and the police rarely divulging information.

However, this week a Bangladeshi community leader and several spaza shopkeepers spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity.

Bangladeshi community leader and spaza shop owner Mr Cassiem*, who operates in Mitchells Plain, said: "The first thing kidnappers do to victims is to break their ankles to make sure that they can't escape. Victims' hands and legs are tied and they are [kept] in a sitting position for the period while held captive. They are fed two slices of dry brown bread and water."

One victim, who is still receiving medical treatment, is a 36-year-old Bangladeshi spaza shopkeeper who was kidnapped three months ago in Delft.

"The kidnappers burnt plastic on his back, inner thighs and stomach. His big toenail was beaten off with a hammer. The video showing the extent of his injuries...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

