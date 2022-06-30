Ghana: Afari Military Hospital to Employ 2,000 Health Auxiliary Workers - Defence Minister

The front view of Afari Military Hospital

The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has hinted that the ongoing Military Hospital at Afari in the Ashanti Region, when completed, will employ about 2,000 health and auxiliary workers.

He, however, explained that the delay in the completion of the hospital was due to the non-payment by the government to the contractor "Euroget De-Invest".

The Minister made this known when he paid a visit to inspect the progress of work at the Afari Military hospital in the Atwima Nwabiagye District, together with the 11-member Parliamentary Select Committee on Health team, led by Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, Chairman and the Deputy Ranking member and Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane.

He applauded the contractors, "Euroget De-Invest" for the good work done at the Afari Military hospital.

The Defence Minister said looking at the current progress of work at the hospital, he was optimistic that the project would be completed before the end of December 2022.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul commended the contractors for exhibiting professionalism in their work, indicating that what he had witnessed at the hospital site was a confirmation they would deliver on their mandate.

The Minister said the government had made available the outstanding contract sum to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

The 11-member Parliamentary Select Committee on their part expressed satisfaction at the speed with which the contractor, Euroget De-Invest had carried out the project which would very soon be commissioned.

Other dignitaries that accompanied the Defence Minister and the Parliamentary Select Committee team included the Director-General, Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services, Brig. Gen. Raymond. K. Ewusi, and the Commander, Kumasi Military Hospital, Brig. Gen. Prosper Kwame Ayibor.

The staff of Euroget De-Invest that took the delegation round to inspect the project comprised the Country Director, Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, the Project Officer, Tiyuniba Imoro Mahama, the Administrative Manager, Baba Anaba, the Resident Engineer, Mr Abou Shamaa, and the Adviser, General Project Coordinator, Ing. Bernard D. Moro.

The Afari Military Hospital has specialist capacity in terms of both equipment and clinics to handle major medical conditions.

It has 17 specialist clinics, pharmacy units, theatres, laboratories, kitchen, laundry, and morgue, among others.

It also has medical waste, sewerage and water treatment plants, a 54-flat staff accommodation, a gas-generating system, a parking lot for more than 700 cars and a helipad.

According to the Resident Engineer, Mr Abou Shamaa, the phase II was expected to start immediately after the commissioning of the phase I project of the Military Hospital.

The phase II of the project would comprise the Commander Flat, senior officers flat, officers flat, single officers flat, sergeant flats, soldiers flat, outhouse, single bedroom, 2 bedroom, mosque, church, school, market square, and road parking.