South Africa: Laingsburg, Kannaland and Beaufort West Still Identified As Troubled Western Cape Municipalities

analysis

While the Western Cape had the most municipalities with clean audits in the Auditor-General's 2020-2021 report into local government - 22 out of 41 municipalities received clean audits - there are others that received less than spectacular outcomes ... and they are familiar faces.

Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke said the poor outcomes of some municipalities in the Western Cape regions of central Karoo were due to "instability in political and administrative leadership".

The AG made this finding in the 2020-2021 consolidated general report on the local government audit outcomes.

Since the release of the report earlier in June, Daily Maverick has published several stories on the outcomes:

Only 41 municipalities register clean audits, with Western Cape leading the pack - and Free State at the bottom

More than a quarter of SA's municipalities on brink of financial collapse, warns AG

The good, the bad and the shocking: A visual gauge of the financial state of South Africa's municipalities

Levels of financial stress - The best and worst municipal performers in KwaZulu-Natal

Financial gauge: Auditor-General puts spotlight on state of South Africa's eight metros

According to the AG, Beaufort West (central Karoo) received a disclaimer audit opinion, Laingsburg (central Karoo) received...