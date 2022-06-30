Namibia: MTC Netball Premiership Set for Resumption

The next round of matches in the MTC Netball Premier League is scheduled to resume on 16 July, with the country's topflight campaigners expected to bring nothing but thrilling action back to the courts.

League activities were put on hold for a few weeks to make room for national team trials and preparations for the recent Tri-Nations Series in Malawi, where both the country's senior and U/19 sides participated.

Speaking to New Era Sport, Netball Namibia vice president Rebekka /Goagoses confirmed that action in the country's flagship netball league will resume next month.

"The next round of matches will mark the final round of action for the season. Teams are coming from a small break and I'm sure they are well energised to fight for top honours," said /Goagoses.

Otjiwarongo outfit Mighty Gunners are the current log leaders with 22 points, followed by defending champions Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) in second place with 19 points, and Otjozondjupa Nampol in third place with 17 points, while Tigers hold fourth position with 16 points.

Coastal side Eleven Arrows, who are stationed bottom of the log table, will return to action to fight for their survival, while fellow strugglers Northern Fly Ballers and Grootfontein will all be fighting to salvage some points and avoid possible relegation.

"We expect this final stretch to be very competitive as a lot will be at stake for most teams. Some will be fighting for survival while others will fight for glory. What makes it even more interesting is the fact that the players were well rested and are now eager to bounce back stronger," she said.

Blue Waters will start off the coming round with a clash against NCS, while Afrocat Lions take on Eleven Arrows, and Grootfontein will be squaring off against Young Stars. Navy team will face Rebels.

Action will then continue with NCS facing Northern Fly Ballers, and Mighty Gunners taking on Young Stars while Otjozondjupa Nampol lock horns with Rebels. Blue Waters will then take to the court to face Northern Fly Ballers, followed by Navy against Tigers.