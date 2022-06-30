Namibia: 'Never Walk Alone' Raises N$2,3m

The non-profit project 'Never Walk Alone' has managed to raise around N$2,3 million in the last 10 months.

The project aims to collect money to be able to provide vulnerable children with a pair of shoes annually.

It was launched in August 2021.

The initiative by MTC's Tim Ekandjo has to date visited the Hardap, Omaheke, Erongo and Kavango East regions.

According to the project's marketing and logistics officer, Beverley Naris, they have so far delivered a total of 4 475 pairs of new leather shoes, made by Shilongo Leatherworks.

"While we are proud of this achievement, we know we still have a long way to go, as there are over 70 000 barefooted children across the country, waiting in hope for their turn," she says.

Although the project usually raises funds through corporate entities, it also comes up with its own initiatives.

The most recent is the 'Never Walk Alone Namibia Catchweight' title.

Musician and producer King Tee Dee will compete against Ekandjo in this regard.

"I must admit it was extremely difficult to convince the parties to participate in this initiative, given the sacrifices they have to make, but they agreed," Naris says.