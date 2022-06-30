South Africa: Limpopo Government On Reconfiguration of Limpopo Executive Council

press release

Reconfiguration of Limpopo Executive Council

During the State of the Province Address 2021, Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has made a commitment to enter into Service Delivery Agreements with Members of the Executive Council (MECs) with the view to enable him to constantly monitor and assess performance of the MECs.

The Premier has accordingly entered into those service delivery agreements with all the MECs. Based on the subsequent performance assessment made on the Executive Council, the Premier has decided to make changes to this Council as follows:

Department of Education: MEC Mavhungu Leruli-Ramakhanya.

Department of Transport and Community Safety: MEC Polly Boshielo.

Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure: MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale.

Department of Social Development: MEC Dr Namane Dickson Masemola.

Department of Health: MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Department of Provincial Treasury: MEC Seaparo Sekwati.

Department of Agriculture: MEC Nandi Ndalane.

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism: MEC Thabo Mokone.

Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs: MEC Basikopo Makamu.

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture: MEC Thandi Moraka.

"I believe that these changes will strengthen good corporate governance and improve service delivery in the province for our people", said Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.