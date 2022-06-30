South Africa: A Government of National Unity Awaits Us in 2024, and the Next President Is Unlikely to Be From the ANC

29 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Brutus Malada

Brutus Malada is a political strategist and a research consultant. He previously served as a specialist writer and communications adviser for the rector of the University of the Western Cape. He has worked in various think tanks, including the Human Sciences Research Council and the Centre for Politics and Research. He was a member of the Midrand Group - a loose association of intellectuals in Johannesburg.

The 2024 elections will most likely see yet another negotiated settlement, except it will be a settlement without the ANC. The DA, the EFF and ActionSA are poised to be the main players in the new round of negotiations.

It is almost 30 years since the dawn of democracy and a déjà vu moment awaits the future of South Africa.

There are parallels to be drawn between the build-up to 1994 and what we are experiencing now in the build-up to the 2024 national elections. Indeed, history has a tendency of repeating itself.

The build-up to 2024 is recreating both the events leading to 1994 as well as the outcome of a negotiated settlement - a government of national unity.

Those who witnessed the fall of apartheid would attest that the two to four...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X