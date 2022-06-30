South Africa: Deputy Minister Alvin Botes Co-Chairs 14th Bilateral Consultations Between South Africa and Spain, 1 Jul

press release

South Africa and Spain to strengthen bilateral cooperation

The Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will on Friday, 01 July 2022, co-chair the 14th Bilateral Consultations between South Africa and Spain with his counterpart, Ms Angeles Moreno Bau, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs in Madrid, Spain.

Bilateral Consultations between South Africa and Spain were established in terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December 2000, which serves as the main forum for coordinating bilateral relations between the two countries. The last South Africa-Spain Bilateral Consultations took place virtually in April 2021.

South Africa and Spain have signed 22 bilateral cooperation agreements. A further nine agreements are currently under consideration.

Spain is one of the main investors in South Africa with a foreign direct investment stock of above €821 million. More than 150 Spanish companies have invested in South Africa, creating over 20,000 jobs in the following sectors: Infrastructure Development, Renewable Energy, Financial Services, Tourism, Textiles, IT & Software, Metals and Mining.

Furthermore, Spanish companies have contributed significantly to the development of the renewable energy sector in South Africa.

The Spanish Government sees South Africa as an important and key role player in Africa and an important and strategic international partner in strengthening multilateralism.

As part of his programme in Spain, Deputy Minister Botes is expected to participate in a roundtable on Youth and Development in the context of the observance of June as Youth Month in South Africa. In addition, Deputy Minister Botes is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Foreign Minister of Spain, Minister, José Manuel Albares, and hold an engagement with the African Diplomatic Corps in Madrid.