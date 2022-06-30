South Africa: 443 New Covid-19 Cases Reported

South Africa has recorded 443 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 444.

This increase represents a 3.9% positivity rate.

"The Department of Health has reported 19 deaths, and of these, two occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,764 to date," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

South Africa has to date conducted 25 720 034 tests in both public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%) followed by Western Cape (19%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 4% each respectively, Northern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of the cases respectively.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.9%), and is higher than yesterday (3.3%). The 7-day average is (5.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.3%)," the NICD said on Wednesday.

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.