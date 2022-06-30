Sudan: First Casualties Fall As Pro-Democracy Marches of the Millions Erupt Across Sudan

Khartoum / Darfur / River Nile / Red Sea State / Kordofan [updated} — Thousands of Sudanese have answered the call of the Resistance Committees, taken to the streets of the capital Khartoum, and in towns and cities across the states of Sudan, in the June 30 Marches of the Millions, timed to mark the 33rd anniversary of the coup d'état, that toppled Sudan's last elected government, and began the Al Bashir dictatorship that would last for 30 years.

Internet and telephone connections have been suspended by the authorities since 08:00 in an apparent attempt to disrupt communication between the protesters, and the rest of the world, however early reports say that four protesters were killed in front of the Parliament in Omdurman this morning, and dozens were injured by bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors and the Sudan Emergency Lawyers independently confirm that four protesters, who have not yet been identified, were shot dead in Omdurman. Both organisations also reported that there were many casualties among the peaceful demonstrators in Omdurman, Bahri and Khartoum. By 18:00, the death toll has mounted to six, with one death in Khartoum and one in Bahri added to the four who died in Omdurman.

Protesters were injured by tear gas and stun grenades as Khartoum demonstrations headed to the Republican Palace.

Wad Madani is also seeing massive demonstrations converging on the government secretariat. The state government has declared a holiday in the city die to the demonstrations. Government forces are reportedly using excessive force against marchers on Nile Street, using tear gas and birdshot.

Demonstrations are also underway in Nyala and Zalingei in Darfur, Kadugli in South Kordofan, El Gedaref and Kassala in eastern Sudan, and Dongola and Atbara in northern Sudan.

Reports from Port Sudan in Red Sea state indicate demonstrations are subjected to repression and tear gas fired near the College of Engineering.

Arrests

The junta authorities pre-empted the demonstrations with a campaign of arrests in Khartoum and the states. On Wednesday evening, Amna Abdel Moneim, in Abbasiya in Khartoum because of the distribution of posters, and the Resistance Committees Coordination announced the detention of the activist in the resistance committees Fathi Yahya on Wednesday evening for hours.

In the same context, the Darfur Bar Association announced that the South Darfur State Prosecution had anticipated the June 30 million appeal by summoning the head of the Darfur Bar Association in the state and the head of the steering committee of the Bar Association, lawyer Adam Rashid and others on unspecified charges.

At the level of diaspora countries, activists organised vigils in the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and other countries in solidarity with the June 30 Marches of the Millions.

Updates at 18:00 to reflect the current death toll. Radio Dabanga will continue coverage of this developing story as new reports become available.