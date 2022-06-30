Sudan Doctors Deplore Raids On Hospitals

Khartoum / Omdurman / Bahri — The Unified Doctors Office in Sudan has raised the alarm after "several attempts from the security forces to attack hospitals in Khartoum state, as well as the medical staff who are working tirelessly to treat the injured during today's demonstrations."

The doctors have warned the coup authorities against violating health facilities and abusing the medical staff. "This may lead complete withdrawal from all hospitals without exceptions".

In the same statement, the Unified Doctors Office, which includes the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, and the Sudanese Consultants and Specialist Committee, assures the Sudanese public that "we are working on all lines to treat the injuries of our people who suffer from the cruelty and oppression of their leaders whose sights are clouded by the authority".

Thousands of Sudanese have answered the call of the Resistance Committees, taken to the streets of the capital Khartoum, and in towns and cities across the states of Sudan, in the June 30 Marches of the Millions, timed to mark the 33rd anniversary of the coup d'état, that toppled Sudan's last elected government, and began the Al Bashir dictatorship that would last for 30 years.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors and the Sudan Emergency Lawyers independently confirm that four protesters, who have not yet been identified, were shot dead in Omdurman. Both organisations also reported that there were many casualties among the peaceful demonstrators in Omdurman, Bahri and Khartoum.