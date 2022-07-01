Nigeria: Buhari Reappoints Patience Oniha As DG Debt Management Office

30 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
Her appointment for a second term was based on the significant achievements recorded by the DMO in the last five years, under her leadership.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Patience Oniha as the Director-General of theDebt Management Office (DMO) for a second term of 5 years in accordance with Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003.

The renewal takes effect from July 1, 2022.

Amongst the achievements are the introduction of Sukukand Green Bonds to finance the development of infrastructure where there is a huge gap.

Under her watch, as part of the initiatives to improve the sustainability of the public debt and opening up avenues for raising long term funds for corporates, the DMO introduced long term Bonds with tenors of 30 years in the domestic and international markets.

This is aside from attracting diverse investors including retail investors to the FGN Bond Market.

Internally, Ms Oniha introduced reforms to strengthen the DMO, as a critical agency in the public finance ecosystem of the country.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

