Nigeria: Russia-Ukraine War - Nigeria Ready to Fill Natural Gas Gap in Europe - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria is ready to fill the natural gas gaps in Europe predicated by the current Russian-Ukrainian war.

The President spoke about the country's readiness Thursday in his statement on areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Portugal delivered at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said with over 200 million mainly young people, Nigeria is ready to be the hub of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

He urged Portugal to consider Nigeria as a valued and trusted partner in Africa at a time the world was going through turbulent times.

President Buhari identified five key areas of cooperation and collaboration capable of moving both countries forward, including oil and gas, tourism and hospitality industry, air travel, security and joint commission.

On oil and gas, President Buhari said with the current Russian-Ukraine war, increased cooperation in oil and gas between the two countries has become vital to avoid crisis in the demand and supply chain, even as Nigeria is already a major supplier of gas to Portugal.

On air travel, the President emphasized the need to sign a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and quickly establish a direct air link between the two countries.

President Buhari, while affirming Nigeria's renewed commitment towards the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad and the Sahel Region, told his Portuguese counterpart that Nigeria would welcome the support of the

Portuguese Government through intelligence and information sharing, weapons and training of security personnel of member states.

He also stressed the need to establish a Joint Commission to promote the full realization of the objectives of bilateral relations.