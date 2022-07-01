Africa: Countries in Bid to Develop Non-Tariff to Grow Regional Value Chain

Nairobi — African countries are working on non-tariff that will boost manufacturing to enable the continent meet the demand and supply of goods and services in the African market.

The Director United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) for Sub Regional Office for East Africa, Mama Keita said there is need for Africa to develop regional value chains on demand and supply to avoid importing them from abroad.

She said the supply chain in the continent has been broken as some countries export manufacturing goods needed in Africa abroad instead of trading them within the continent were they are mostly required.

"We are working on setting up a digital platform for demand and supply where the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) countries can come together and pull on procurement issues to bring supply and demand in member states on the same level," said Keita.

The Director who was speaking during the Private Sector Sensitization Workshop on the Kenya's National African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation Strategy held at a Nairobi hotel said there is need for the continent to increase its production capacity as it will help countries to compete effectively in the market.

"Currently Africa is trading amongst themselves, a need that AfCFTA should promote values chains for countries to move from the current block and regionize value chains," she stated.

In his remarks, the United Nations Development Programme Economic Advisor-Kenya, Bheki Bhembe lauded Kenya's M-PESA mobile money service and recommend that it be spread in the entire continent for quick money transactions by entrepreneurs.

He said there is also need for capacity building in the continent and inter-state collaboration amongst enforcement officer's as it will help to appreciate Continental Free Trade Area and avoid barriers that hinder trade.

Chief Negotiator for AfCFTA Josiah Rotich said AfCFTA is in the process of identifying challenges that hamper trade in the continent and in particular, the cost of doing business in Kenya so that it can be implemented in the national implementation strategy in order to facilitate an expansion of the country's trade and investment in Africa.

"We want to assist private businesses to do business by reducing cost of doing business like reducing electricity costs and to sensitize entrepreneurs to understand the rules of origin and how to implement them," added Rotich.

"There must be co-existence as Africa has the same protocols. They should be implemented without conflicting rules of origin in negotiation. The private sector must harmonize them so that there may be no room to manipulate them," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He at the same time stated that Kenya's National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy also intends to address disparities in terms of opportunities that women and youth face while doing business to enable them benefit from trading.

Walter Kamau, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Policy Advisor who represented the Private Sector called on AfCFTA to address the challenges of cultural differences, market access, financial and technology access in the continent in a holistic manner to eradicate barriers that hinder trade.

"The government should address competitiveness in business and help in manufacturing and involve the participation of small and medium enterprises," said Kamau.

He also urged the government to identify market opportunities and sensitize the youth and small and medium enterprises by providing information to all operators including the portal and rules of origin. - Kna