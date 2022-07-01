Kenya: Hotels, Restaurants Struggle to Stay Afloat as Food Prices Soar

Kisii — In the last few weeks, Kenyans have been struggling to cope with the rising cost of food prices brought about by adverse weather and rising input costs that have been worsened by the Ukraine war.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the inflation rate for food prices rose to 12.4 percent in May 2022, up from 7 percent in May 2021.

This increase in food prices has largely affected hoteliers in Kisii County with most of them struggling to maintain their staff and customers and make profit from the business.

Speaking to KNA in Kisii town, Dayprin Hotel Manager, Mercy Moraa said the high cost of food has largely affected her business.

Moraa noted that she has been forced to ration some of the meals on the menu without changing their prices so as to maintain their clients.

She pointed out they have reduced the servings of food stuffs they purchase on a daily basis so as to maintain their profit and daily production.

In addition, the hotel Manager said they have reduced the number of workers in the facility from eleven to six so as to keep the business afloat.

Moraa noted the number of customers had also reduced since only a few people can afford meals in hotels whereas others opt to carry packed lunches from their homes.

"We have told our customers of the expected change in prices of meals so as to prepare them to adjust to the gradual change rather than a sudden one," she added.

Moraa pointed out that there has been a shortage of food stuffs in certain supermarkets with the establishments limiting the number of specific items once can purchase.

The manager noted the quantity of food waste had also reduced due to a reduction in the quantity of food they cook so as to cut losses.

Similarly, Mwenge Hotel Manager Lameck Oiro said his business was suffering due to the current inflation as less customers were visiting the place.

Instead of reducing the number of workers at his hotel, Oiro pointed out that he has opted to have them work on day shifts to cope with the low customer turn out due to increased food prices.

"I have been forced to reduce our expenses on daily food stuff purchases so as to minimize wastage. I am urging the government to look into the prices of food stuff so as to enable every resident to afford food," he said.

Wycliffe Atandi, a Manager at Stageview restaurant noted he had to lay off 10 percent of his workers due to the recent inflation in the country.

He said that he has been forced to adjust prices of a few meals to maintain the hotel's profit margin.

The hotel Manager pointed out that the customer's satisfaction was a top priority and as such, he has opted against reducing the quantity of food served.

"My appeal to the national government is that they should reduce the cost of living for the common mwananchi as life has become very expensive," said Atandi.

As the food prices rise, hotels and restaurants are now being forced to print new menus and alert customers of the new changes prior to offering them services.